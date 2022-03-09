Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.66. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.