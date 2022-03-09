BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

