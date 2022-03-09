Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Shares of SHW opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $230.83 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,424,000 after acquiring an additional 523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

