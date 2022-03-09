Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.09 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 316,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $481,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.