Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 612,182 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 612,182 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,153 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,688 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 303.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

NYSE:PRTY opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 434,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,611,531.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Party City Holdco Profile (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.