10,138 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 109,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $717.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

