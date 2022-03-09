Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 350,683 shares during the last quarter.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

