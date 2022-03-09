Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,128 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

