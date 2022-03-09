Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,859 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,222 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $930,958. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

