Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.