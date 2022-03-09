Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Purchases $209,200.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WLKP opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $927.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after acquiring an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

