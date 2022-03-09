Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Price Target at $175.06

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MTB opened at $168.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.32. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

