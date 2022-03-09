Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Trex were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

