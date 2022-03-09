Millennium Management LLC Buys 238,608 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $1,848,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,943,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 721.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 410,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 360,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

