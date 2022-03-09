Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 4,253 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $243,101.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.