Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $4.60

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 755,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 682,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.29 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

