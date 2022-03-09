Insider Selling: APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Insider Sells 40,800 Shares of Stock

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Several research firms have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in APA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of APA by 118,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

