Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $553,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

CWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

