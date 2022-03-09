Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 63,662 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 63,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $826,969.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260,931.61.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

