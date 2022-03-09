BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,373 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after buying an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.34. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

