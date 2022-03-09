BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 25,347 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 85,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

