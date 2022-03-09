BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.