Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $325,000 Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $6,185,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ContextLogic by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ContextLogic by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,774,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 923,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $146,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,785 shares of company stock worth $1,571,825. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

