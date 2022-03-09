BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 103,971 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

NYSE:ACC opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 226.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

