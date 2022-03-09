Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Genworth Financial by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

