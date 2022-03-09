Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $147.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

