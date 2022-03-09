Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) to Buy

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBOT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

RBOT stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.