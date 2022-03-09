Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,944,651 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,113,573. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $112.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.