Millennium Management LLC Acquires 128,347 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in OLO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after buying an additional 568,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after buying an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of OLO by 115.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of OLO by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,086,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OLO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of OLO stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

OLO Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.