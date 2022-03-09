The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,743 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:RTL opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -154.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTL shares. UBS Group upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Necessity Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.