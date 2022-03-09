Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $748,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

