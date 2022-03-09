Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 41,573 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $7,563,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 347.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 750,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 55.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 503,651 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 94.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 942,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 458,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $848.05 million, a P/E ratio of -484.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

