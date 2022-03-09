First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,111 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Bank were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter.

FRBA stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.85.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

