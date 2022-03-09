Contrasting First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp 19.44% 8.29% 0.86%

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Northwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp $79.31 million 2.75 $15.42 million $1.67 13.01

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.