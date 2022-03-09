Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

