Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 225,292 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 155,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCKT stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $987.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

