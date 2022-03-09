Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,272 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 205,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

