Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 289,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,692,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

