Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,076,000 after buying an additional 331,094 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 360,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,783,000.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68.

