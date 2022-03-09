BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $257.50

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 257.50 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 164559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.71).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 391.15.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

