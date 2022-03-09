S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $344.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 346.26 ($4.54), with a volume of 341018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373 ($4.89).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 730 ($9.56) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.45) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.45) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 508.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 641.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £404,800 ($530,398.32). Also, insider Scott Spirit purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £49,487.50 ($64,842.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 99,250 shares of company stock valued at $50,668,750.

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

