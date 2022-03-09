Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

