Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating) by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.