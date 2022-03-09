Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.78 Million in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $53,745,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after buying an additional 1,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,006,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,974 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

