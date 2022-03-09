Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,906 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lear by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lear by 5.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

