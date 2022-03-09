Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan in the third quarter valued at about $10,240,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canaan by 407.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Canaan by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 675,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Canaan by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 652,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

CAN opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93. Canaan has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.01.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

