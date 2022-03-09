Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 727,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $192.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

