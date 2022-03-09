Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 727,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $192.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
