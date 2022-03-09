Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Drops By 17.1%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.