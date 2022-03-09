Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

