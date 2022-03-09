Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.59 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $999.30 million, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.